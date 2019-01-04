See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD

Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Dr. Banducci works at Holy Spirit Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banducci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leber & Wolf Plastic Surgery Limited
    2807 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 332-8901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194756320
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ariz
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banducci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banducci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banducci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banducci works at Holy Spirit Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Banducci’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Banducci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banducci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banducci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banducci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

