Dr. Dennis Bang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Bang, MD

Dr. Dennis Bang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Bang works at Dennis Bang MD Facs Plastic in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dennis Bang MD Facs Plastic
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-7999
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr Bang is the best! I look 20 years younger now and I’m very happy. The procedure was painful (after) but so worth it. The first 2 months were hard because your face was still swollen and off but Dr Bang was always there and very responsive with all my post surgery’s questions as well. I would highly recommend Dr Bang
    About Dr. Dennis Bang, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1578614103
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bang works at Dennis Bang MD Facs Plastic in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bang’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

