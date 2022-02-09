Overview of Dr. Dennis Bang, MD

Dr. Dennis Bang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Bang works at Dennis Bang MD Facs Plastic in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.