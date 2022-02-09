Dr. Dennis Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Bang, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Bang, MD
Dr. Dennis Bang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Bang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bang's Office Locations
-
1
Dennis Bang MD Facs Plastic99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-7999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bang?
Dr Bang is the best! I look 20 years younger now and I’m very happy. The procedure was painful (after) but so worth it. The first 2 months were hard because your face was still swollen and off but Dr Bang was always there and very responsive with all my post surgery’s questions as well. I would highly recommend Dr Bang
About Dr. Dennis Bang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578614103
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bang works at
Dr. Bang speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.