Dr. Dennis Bentley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Bentley, MD
Dr. Dennis Bentley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Bentley's Office Locations
Akron Podiatry Associates Inc2651 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-1207
Partners Physician Group1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 535-4428
Center for Urologic Health LLC320 W Exchange St, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 535-4428
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 864-8008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bentley for many years and he is excellent. I have had a couple of procedures and he gave me options to choose from. The staff is very polite and considerate. I wouldn’t want any other Urologist.
About Dr. Dennis Bentley, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health Systems Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.