Dr. Dennis Berger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Berger, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dennis Berger, DPM
Dr. Dennis Berger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
South Clinic Foot Clinic A Professional Corp.5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste D204, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 447-2025
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger has been my podiatrist for 20 years and has always been a great help. He is not one to opt for an expensive treatment regimen and uses common sense in taking care of my foot issues. I ended up in the hospital with a very bad staph infection on my foot and while the hospitalist wanted to operate and remove my great toe, Dr. Berger overrode that treatment plan. In short he saved my toe.
About Dr. Dennis Berger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1497805980
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
