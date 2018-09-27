Dr. Bernardini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Bernardini, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Bernardini, MD
Dr. Dennis Bernardini, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bronchospasm, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardini's Office Locations
- 1 175 E Main St Ste 208, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3787
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernardini is a rare phician. He cares about your health. He will spend time with you, not rush out to another exam room. John Hopkins trained . You couldn’t find a better doctor!
About Dr. Dennis Bernardini, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernardini accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardini has seen patients for Bronchospasm, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernardini speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardini.
