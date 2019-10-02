See All Oncologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD

Medical Oncology
2.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.

Dr. Birenbaum works at Dennis Harold Birenbaum in McKinney, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dennis Harold Birenbaum
    4601 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 453-5500
  2. 2
    Texas Hematology Oncology Centers
    12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 453-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 02, 2019
    Awesome doctor listens to you and acts. He does not waste anytime finding out what your issues. He just tells it like it is and then takes care of it. The very best doctor I have ever EVER had.
    Claudia W — Oct 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD
    About Dr. Dennis Birenbaum, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538119045
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Tulane Medical Center
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    • Southern Methodist University
