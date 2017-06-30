Overview of Dr. Dennis Blackburn, DO

Dr. Dennis Blackburn, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blackburn works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.