Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD

Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Blanchette works at Med Care Consultants in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blanchette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Med Care Consultants LLC
    4713 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 284-7070
  2. 2
    Afam Comprehensive Healthcare Group
    5205 Church Ave # 7, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 688-8088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336108083
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchette works at Med Care Consultants in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blanchette’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

