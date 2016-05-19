Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD
Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Med Care Consultants LLC4713 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 284-7070
Afam Comprehensive Healthcare Group5205 Church Ave # 7, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 688-8088
Excellent Doctor. Very knowledge, answers all your questions. He's been my doctor the past 17 years.
About Dr. Dennis Blanchette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
