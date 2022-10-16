Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojrab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Michigan Ear Institute Pllc30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (770) 617-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
I am a patient , now, for over five years...just the best of the best. I recommend him to all my friends and family..with hearing issues. Without his expertise, I would be totally deaf! He is forthright in his desire to ensure you, the patient, know exactly what he is talking about...in layman's language! Friendly, caring...would like him to be a friend. to invite for dinner! Filomena (Fil) Ponzi
- Neurotology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114918307
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Butterworth Hospital/Michigan State University
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bojrab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bojrab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bojrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bojrab has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bojrab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bojrab speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojrab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojrab.
