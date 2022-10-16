Overview of Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD

Dr. Dennis Bojrab, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Bojrab works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.