Dr. Dennis Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Booth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Northlake Gastroenterology16061 Doctors Blvd Ste B, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like his thoroughness and the fact that he's direct.
About Dr. Dennis Booth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn|Earl K Long Med Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Booth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.