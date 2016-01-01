Overview

Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Brenner works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Bedminster, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.