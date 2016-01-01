See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Brenner works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Bedminster, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5196
  2. 2
    Saint Barnabas Pediatric Specialty Center
    1 Robertson Dr Ste 22, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Precocious Puberty
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypocortisolism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Prader-Willi Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467487512
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)|Schneider Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Schneider Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Short Stature and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

