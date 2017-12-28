Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Brown, MD
Dr. Dennis Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
1
WHS Wound and Skin Healing Center204 Wellness Way, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 223-6903
2
Swrmc220 Greene Plz, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 852-2788
- Washington Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Excellent surgeon. He has operated on and cared for several family members. We respect and trust him completely.One of the finest physicians we know.
About Dr. Dennis Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
