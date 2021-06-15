Dr. Bullard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Bullard, MD
Dr. Dennis Bullard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Triangle Neurosurgery PA1540 Sunday Dr Ste 214, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 235-0222
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
I’m a 73 year old male and Dr. Dennis Bullard did a laminectomy on me in 2001 and I’ve never experienced any problems since then.
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861495905
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
