Overview of Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO

Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Burachinsky works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.