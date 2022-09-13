Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burachinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Burachinsky, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Bridgewater Plaza II245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-0043
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great surgeon and great person!Highly recommended
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1427376698
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burachinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burachinsky.
