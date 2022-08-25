Overview

Dr. Dennis Carey, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Carey works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.