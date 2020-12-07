Dr. Dennis Cesar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Cesar, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Cesar, MD
Dr. Dennis Cesar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Cesar's Office Locations
1
Merced Urology Medical Group Inc.900 W Olive Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 723-2122
2
Express Health220 E 13TH ST, Merced, CA 95341 Directions (209) 383-7534
3
General Medicine Clinic1248 D St, Merced, CA 95341 Directions (209) 564-4500
600 W I St, Los Banos, CA 93635 Directions (209) 383-7534
Hospital Affiliations
- John C. Fremont Healthcare District
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Doctors I have ever gone to, he saved my life over 30 years ago
About Dr. Dennis Cesar, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1861685786
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cesar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cesar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cesar speaks Cantonese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cesar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cesar.
