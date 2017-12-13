Dr. Dennis Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Chan, MD
Dr. Dennis Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Global Gastroenterology Group Inc.500 N Garfield Ave Ste 107, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 308-9000
-
2
Alhambra Hospital Medical Center100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 282-5631
-
3
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan performed a colonoscopy on me a decade ago, and he was so expert and gentle that I was able to have it done while awake without anesthesia (at my request), and I felt absolutely no pain and was thrilled he let me watch the scope go through my GI tract. He was friendly, professional, likable, and highly informative. I think I need another scope up my kazoo... it's about that time, lol, and since I have Anthem Blue Cross, I'm looking forward to having Dr. Chan do his magic again! 5 stars!
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053343434
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Hepatitis B - Immune Response, Viral Hepatitis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.