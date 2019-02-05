Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM
Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Chaney's Office Locations
Stone Oak1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 829-8770
Methodist Stone Oak Hospital1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 638-2100
Christus Santa Rosa Physicians Asc Stone Oak502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marty is the best! He has an amazing bed side manner. You are his top priority and he gives you the absolute best treatment you could want from a Dr! I highly recommend him. Valerie his nurse is amazing! You will have the greatest care ever! Thank you for being a great doctor and fixing both of my feet!
About Dr. Dennis Chaney, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427107028
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
