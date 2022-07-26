Overview

Dr. Dennis Choat, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Choat works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.