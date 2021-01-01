Dr. Dennis Chodnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chodnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Chodnicki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Chodnicki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11107 Cathage Rd Unit 201, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 912-6726
-
2
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC400 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-8906
-
3
Tidal Health Cardiology314 Franklin Ave Ste 402, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-3794
-
4
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-7210MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very caring dr
About Dr. Dennis Chodnicki, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1801871678
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
