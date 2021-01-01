Overview

Dr. Dennis Chodnicki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.