Overview

Dr. Dennis Chong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.



Dr. Chong works at Gary S. Mono D.o. & Dennis Chong M.d. in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.