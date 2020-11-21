See All Ophthalmologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD

Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Chuck works at CHUCK DENNIS M D OFFICE in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chuck's Office Locations

    Dennis A. Chuck M.d. Inc.
    1774 Alameda St, Pomona, CA 91768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 622-1188
    Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
    1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 622-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ocular Hypertension
Senile Cataracts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 21, 2020
    My experience withDr. Chuck was the best Dr./ patient experience I have ever had. He was friendly, explained the procedure and and answered questions in a clear and concise manner. I had cataract surgery and and it was painless and quick. His staff is friendly and professional. A well run office. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Chuck
    Jim — Nov 21, 2020
    About Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1033183413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Chuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chuck works at CHUCK DENNIS M D OFFICE in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chuck’s profile.

    Dr. Chuck has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

