Dr. Dennis Colbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Colbert, MD
Dr. Dennis Colbert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Colbert's Office Locations
Colbert Healthcare & Preventive Wellness, P.C.
7601 Natural Bridge Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63121
Monday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Wednesday 12:00pm - 6:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had my first visit ,it was one of the best I've ever had. Doctor explained things I never knew and needed to know about my health.
About Dr. Dennis Colbert, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Colbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.