Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD
Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 426-7826Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2013 Dr. Cooper accurately diagnosed my husband's lymphoma and administered a chemo mixture that put it in remission. In 2017 a new variation of lymphoma occured. Because of the established trust in his ability and the outcome of my husband's treatment,we were determined to again seek the care of Dr. Cooper . My husband travelled to New Jersey, received a new series of chemo therapy and again his cancer is in remission. I am grateful for the care and skill of Dr. Cooper and his team.
About Dr. Dennis Cooper, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154319093
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.