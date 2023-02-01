Dr. Dennis Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Costa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Costa, MD
Dr. Dennis Costa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa's Office Locations
Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 537-4100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-Lewisville500 W Main St Ste 350, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 459-1300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Michael H. Park2790 Lake Vista Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 459-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Costa, is thorough, professional, and has excellent patient 1st demeanor.
About Dr. Dennis Costa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1083652291
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
