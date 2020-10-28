Overview of Dr. Dennis Crockett, MD

Dr. Dennis Crockett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Crockett works at Head/Neck Associates Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.