Dr. Dennis Crockett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Crockett, MD
Dr. Dennis Crockett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Crockett works at
Dr. Crockett's Office Locations
Head & Neck Associates Inc26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Crockett for serious sianitis...treating it with antibiotics but not working...is being patient vs surgery at this time...said age of 71 wanted to try and treat first...
About Dr. Dennis Crockett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldns Hospital
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
