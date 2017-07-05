Dr. Dennis Dahlstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Dahlstedt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dennis A Dahlstedt MD44344 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 254-7955
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Caring, compassionate, and knows what he's talking about. Put me at ease for my first colonoscopy! I would recommend him to everyone I know! His staff is excellent and very helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable! Doc was right, colonoscopy was a piece of cake! Their instructions and suggestions...perfect!
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366467615
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dahlstedt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahlstedt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahlstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahlstedt has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlstedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlstedt.
