Overview

Dr. Dennis Dahlstedt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Dahlstedt works at Dennis A Dahlstedt MD in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.