Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS
Overview of Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS
Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University Of California San Fran and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Dedecker's Office Locations
Dr. Dennis L. DeDecker Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon625 E 500 S Ste 204, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5814MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dental Plaza2185 N Robins Dr Ste 204, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5813MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeDecker has been doing implants for me for several years now. His office is quaint, clean and professional. I like Dennis and his matter-of-fact chair side manner is terrific. He has great office staff — Cindy, Laurie and Ashley(2) — know me by name and are super accommodating. Dennis and his staff always find a way to work with my schedule. I refer friends regularly to Dr. DeDecker!
About Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1073516688
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Fran
