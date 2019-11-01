See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS

Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University Of California San Fran and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Dedecker works at Dr. Dennis L. DeDecker Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dedecker's Office Locations

    Dr. Dennis L. DeDecker Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon
    625 E 500 S Ste 204, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5814
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dental Plaza
    2185 N Robins Dr Ste 204, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5813
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2019
    Dr. DeDecker has been doing implants for me for several years now. His office is quaint, clean and professional. I like Dennis and his matter-of-fact chair side manner is terrific. He has great office staff — Cindy, Laurie and Ashley(2) — know me by name and are super accommodating. Dennis and his staff always find a way to work with my schedule. I refer friends regularly to Dr. DeDecker!
    Paul Allred — Nov 01, 2019
    About Dr. Dennis Dedecker, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073516688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California San Fran
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California San Fran
    Medical Education

