Dr. Dennis Dewey, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Dewey, MD
Dr. Dennis Dewey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Dewey works at
Dr. Dewey's Office Locations
Amedisys Home Health2300 Park Ave Ste 102, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely hate the thought of him retiring! I completely trust him and he has always been available to me when needed. And with Multiple Sclerosis you never know when that will be! I just found out yesterday that St. Vincent/Assention is letting go of the only two Neurologist they have! They feel they are not needed!!! What about the 1000's of patients that need them. Well I will be following Dr. Dewey where he goes because he's important to me and many many more!!!
About Dr. Dennis Dewey, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
