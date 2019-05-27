See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cumberland, MD
Dr. Dennis Dey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dennis Dey, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Dey, MD

Dr. Dennis Dey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They completed their fellowship with Mass Genl Hosp Harvard

Dr. Dey works at Proactive Pain And Neurology LLC in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD
Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
4.9 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD
Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD
5.0 (54)
View Profile

Dr. Dey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proactive Pain and Neurology LLC
    921 Seton Dr Ste F, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 522-0098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garrett Regional Medical Center
  • Potomac Valley Hospital
  • UPMC Western Maryland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Fibromyalgia
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dey?

    May 27, 2019
    I have been a long time ,12+ years, patient of Dr Dey's. I feel lucky to have a Dr that remembers the path to my current treatment as well if not better than I do. At one time I thought attention to the details of my health and extra testing for compliance were a little over the top but as the new reality of pain management has taken place I am glad that I was already there. I hope in the future everyone can find a Doctor as talented and devoted to helping them. PS The staff are top notch.
    — May 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Dey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Dey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dey to family and friends

    Dr. Dey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Dey, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Dey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972546364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Genl Hosp Harvard
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Dey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dey works at Proactive Pain And Neurology LLC in Cumberland, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dey’s profile.

    Dr. Dey has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Dey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.