Overview of Dr. Dennis D'Onofrio, DPM

Dr. Dennis D'Onofrio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. D'Onofrio works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Thomaston, CT and Winsted, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.