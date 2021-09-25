Dr. Dennis Dornbier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dornbier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Dornbier, MD
Dr. Dennis Dornbier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Main office330 Laurel St Ste 1100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 288-3287
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shoots you straight. Great doc!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- University of Iowa
Dr. Dornbier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dornbier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dornbier has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dornbier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dornbier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornbier.
