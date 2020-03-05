Overview of Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD

Dr. Dennis Dusek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Abraham Lincoln Illinois School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Dusek works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.