Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Eisenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Locations
North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 777-3232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dennis C Eisenberg MD PA6541 Preston Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 592-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eisenberg is THE BEST Dr I have ever encountered! He's so compassionate, caring, easy to talk to, the most kind hearted Dr I have ever been to and he did an amazing job on my surgery. I just wish I went to him before I went to a different Dr, then I wouldn't have had to have 2 surgeries back to back. Since the 1st Dr I went to failed me, Dr Eisenberg had to fix her mistakes and he did an amazing job! Also, the entire staff is awesome too, very kind, friendly, caring and compassionate, if I had the extra income, I'd get the entire staff a gift. I highly recommend Dr Eisenberg and his office staff.
About Dr. Dennis Eisenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1851382154
Education & Certifications
- St. Paul Medical Center
- Texas Tech Medical School
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.