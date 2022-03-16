Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eschete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Dr. Eschete works at
Locations
Surgical Hospital Management System LLC1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Weight Loss Surgery ,the Doctor and staff were friendly and knowledgeable
About Dr. Dennis Eschete, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center|LSU--Chief Academic Resident
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- General Surgery
Dr. Eschete has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more.
