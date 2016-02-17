See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD

Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Evangelatos works at MD2 in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Drell, MD
Dr. Steven Drell, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey London, MD
Dr. Jeffrey London, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Kanishka Wijegunaratne, MD
Dr. Kanishka Wijegunaratne, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Evangelatos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    M Brousseau MD & D Evangelatos MD
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 403, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 239-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Fibromyalgia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Evangelatos?

Feb 17, 2016
Dr. Evangelatos used to be my doctor until he became a Concierge Doctor. I was sorry to see him leave and he made the best decision for himself. He is and I am sure is the best Doctor around. I will give him 100 stars. When you went to his office you felt like you were the only patient he had and the most important Thank you Doctor Evagelatos for everything. You are the best. GOOD LUCK Pat Barrett
Pat Barrett in Los Angeles, CA — Feb 17, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Evangelatos to family and friends

Dr. Evangelatos' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Evangelatos

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD.

About Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477588663
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • UCLA Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evangelatos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Evangelatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Evangelatos works at MD2 in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Evangelatos’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelatos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelatos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Dennis Evangelatos, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.