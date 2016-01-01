Dr. Dennis Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Feinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Feinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Shingles and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2875 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-3411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Feinberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144307414
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Shingles and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinberg speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
