Overview of Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Washington, DC and Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.