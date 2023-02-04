Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 922-5030
-
2
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (215) 503-7045
-
3
Washington Hospital Center ENT Department106 Irving St NW Ste, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-4360
- 4 6231 Leesburg Pike Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (202) 877-4360
-
5
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Fitzgerald diagnosed and gave me a plan for treating my condition with results i am happy with, whereas the last two ENTs I went to at another office did not even try.
About Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD
- Neurotology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ear International
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Capital University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
1098 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
