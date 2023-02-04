See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (1098)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Washington, DC and Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 922-5030
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 503-7045
  3. 3
    Washington Hospital Center ENT Department
    106 Irving St NW Ste, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-4360
  4. 4
    6231 Leesburg Pike Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-4360
  5. 5
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dizziness
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dizziness

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1098 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1098)
    5 Star
    (847)
    4 Star
    (103)
    3 Star
    (39)
    2 Star
    (36)
    1 Star
    (73)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730169798
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ear International
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Capital University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    1098 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

