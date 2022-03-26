Dr. Dennis Flanagan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Flanagan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Flanagan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from Harvard University School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Office1671 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 222-0378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a difficult tooth infection. My concerns were treated promptly and with genuine concern
About Dr. Dennis Flanagan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanagan accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanagan speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.
