Overview

Dr. Dennis Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Cardiac Associates PC in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.