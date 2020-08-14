Overview of Dr. Dennis Fry, MD

Dr. Dennis Fry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Newton Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Fry works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Endovascular Repair of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.