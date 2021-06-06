Dr. Dennis Gable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Gable, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Gable, MD
Dr. Dennis Gable, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Gable works at
Dr. Gable's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Dallas621 N Hall St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 821-9600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
DRG Campbell Office399 W Campbell Rd Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 665-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
HeartPlace Methodist Richardson2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 309, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 665-9100
-
4
Texas Vascular Associates4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday1:30pm - 4:30pm
-
5
Texas Vascular Associates PA4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100
-
6
The Heart Group Htpn5236 W University Dr Ste 4450, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 665-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gable?
Dr Gable saved my leg after two other physicians said I should have an amputation. His staff was responsive, he explained everything well and in detail and I would go to no one else. Thank you Dr Gable
About Dr. Dennis Gable, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649233768
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Ctr
- University Of Louisville
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gable has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gable works at
Dr. Gable has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gable speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.