Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD
Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Associates in Psychiatric Medicine LLC1500 Waukegan Rd Ste 213, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1871600429
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelyana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelyana.
