See All Psychiatrists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Glenview, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD

Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Gelyana works at Associates in Psychiatric Medicine LLC in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
Dr. Terry Hanusa, MD
3.0 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Gelyana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Psychiatric Medicine LLC
    1500 Waukegan Rd Ste 213, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 998-5556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gelyana?

    Feb 17, 2017
    cashme ousside howbouda? #finallycivil (jk, best doc ever)
    — Feb 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gelyana to family and friends

    Dr. Gelyana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gelyana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871600429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gelyana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelyana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelyana works at Associates in Psychiatric Medicine LLC in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gelyana’s profile.

    Dr. Gelyana has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelyana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelyana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelyana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelyana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelyana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Gelyana, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.