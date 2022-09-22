Dr. Dennis Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Glick, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Glick, MD
Dr. Dennis Glick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick's Office Locations
Glick Psychiatry LLC7474 Greenway Center Dr Ste 700A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-3437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give more than 5 stars, I would. This Doctor has gotten me through the worst imaginable time in my life with his calm demeanor and well informed professionalism. He treats the whole patient ... not just the scripts! 9/21/22 Katrina Wright Annapolis, MD
About Dr. Dennis Glick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114981651
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Davis
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Rochester
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
