Dr. Goodman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Goodman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
Preston Tisch Center for Men Health555 Madison Ave Frnt 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Goodman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235107897
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.