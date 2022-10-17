Overview

Dr. Dennis Gray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at GRAY & ALLEN PSC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.