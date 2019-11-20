Dr. Dennis Gusman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gusman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Gusman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dennis Gusman, DPM
Dr. Dennis Gusman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Gusman works at
Dr. Gusman's Office Locations
-
1
Auburn Womens Healthcare202 N Division St Ste 302, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 735-1478
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gusman?
My experience with Dr.gusman was awesome. His staff is very helpful and friendly., I went to see him for my plantars issue and now seeing him for an ankle issue. He is thorough With his work
About Dr. Dennis Gusman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780899195
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gusman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gusman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gusman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gusman works at
Dr. Gusman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gusman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gusman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gusman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gusman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gusman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.