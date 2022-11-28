See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD

Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Hammond works at Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Breast & Body Contouring
    4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 464-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Radiesse® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Before seeing Dr Hammond for augmentation, I had read many reviews and spoke with many peers (I am a physician) in regards to their recommendations for surgeons- Dr Hammond was highly recommended by many. From my first consult through procedure and post-op course I have had excellent care. Dr Hammond is one of the top physicians in the US in his specialty and you can see his expertise in his work. He listened to what I was wanting as a result, gave me his recommendation but explained other options for me to make the best choice. His office/surgical suite is state of art and has anesthesiologists performing the procedural sedation (huge thing). I was nervous as I had never had surgery before. They made me so at ease day of surgery- and I knew I was in great care. I followed his clear post-op instructions and had no complications and had a very easy recovery. I am so happy with my results and wish I would have done this earlier!
    Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508808536
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College of Wisconsin
    • Blodgett/St Mary's Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammond works at Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hammond’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

