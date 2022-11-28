Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD
Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Hammond's Office Locations
Center for Breast & Body Contouring4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 464-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before seeing Dr Hammond for augmentation, I had read many reviews and spoke with many peers (I am a physician) in regards to their recommendations for surgeons- Dr Hammond was highly recommended by many. From my first consult through procedure and post-op course I have had excellent care. Dr Hammond is one of the top physicians in the US in his specialty and you can see his expertise in his work. He listened to what I was wanting as a result, gave me his recommendation but explained other options for me to make the best choice. His office/surgical suite is state of art and has anesthesiologists performing the procedural sedation (huge thing). I was nervous as I had never had surgery before. They made me so at ease day of surgery- and I knew I was in great care. I followed his clear post-op instructions and had no complications and had a very easy recovery. I am so happy with my results and wish I would have done this earlier!
About Dr. Dennis Hammond, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508808536
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Blodgett/St Mary's Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
