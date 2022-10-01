Dr. Dennis Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Han, MD
Dr. Dennis Han, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Carepointe PC99 E 86th Ave Ste A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-8800
CarePointe2211 Main St Ste 1A, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 836-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Celtic Insurance Company
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just went for follow up visit for my mom. Dr. Han did her thyroid surgery and she is doing very well. We are grateful for Dr. Han and his team. All signs of success for my mom!
About Dr. Dennis Han, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1184628992
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
