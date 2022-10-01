Overview of Dr. Dennis Han, MD

Dr. Dennis Han, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at CarePointe, PC, Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus Center in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Highland, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.