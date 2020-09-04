Dr. Dennis Havens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Havens, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Havens, MD
Dr. Dennis Havens, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with U Ky Mc|University Of New Mexico Hospital|University Of New Mexico Hospital
Dr. Havens works at
Dr. Havens' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 502, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my husbands life twice and my mothers!! He gets better and better as time goes by!!
About Dr. Dennis Havens, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Havens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Havens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Havens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.